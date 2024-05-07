Curry County Sheriff’s Office looking for hit-and-run suspect

BROOKINGS, Ore. – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect of a hit-and-run that caused thousands in property damage.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened Saturday night at the Port of Brookings Harbor.
Police say a white Ford F350 backed into a parked vehicle and then took off from the scene without informing the owner of the vehicle that was hit.
The damage to the parked vehicle is approximately $4,500.
Anyone who can identify the person in the photo or who has any more information is asked to call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Deputy Shenefelt.
