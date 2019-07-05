Catalytic converter “most likely” cause of fires along Williams Highway

MURPHY, Ore. – Favorable weather conditions and a number of good Samaritans reportedly helped tackle fires that sparked along a Josephine County Highway.
Rural Metro Fire said on the morning of July 5, over a half-dozen spot fires started in the 4700 block of Williams Highway near the summit of Murphy Hill.
Several people who were alerted to the fires via the Pulsepoint app came to the scene to help. Firefighters said the good Samaritans are credited with getting the fires under control.
After the fires, crews found several pieces of a catalytic converter near burn spots. The automotive equipment is designed to convert exhaust gasses into less toxic pollutants. It can get hot enough to spark fires, but is normally be contained inside a vehicle’s exhaust cycle. The fact that pieces of a catalytic converter were found at the scene led firefighters to conclude it’s the “most-likely cause of ignition.”
“Firefighters urge motorists to pay attention to unusual vehicle performance, especially when sputtering, popping or backfiring is notices,” Rural Metro Fire said. “Exhaust system failure is a common cause of roadside fires, and many motorists are unaware of what they leave behind.”