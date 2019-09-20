Cause of Takilma house fire linked to chimney

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators say they know what caused a two-story home to go up in flames.
The fire started early Wednesday morning on Takilma Road south of Cave Junction.
Crews say the flames started in the chimney before spreading to the rest of the house.
By the time fire officials were on scene, the wood-frame house was completely engulfed in flames.
Everyone who was in the house at the time was able to get out safely.
Fire officials are urging everyone to make sure their chimneys are properly clean as we head into the colder months.