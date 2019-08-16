Home
Cave Junction motorcyclist dies in head-on crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash south of Cave Junction.

At about 4:20 p.m. Thursday, a motorcycle operated by 58-year-old Cave Junction resident Keith Willis was headed southbound on Highway 199 near milepost 38. For unknown reasons, Willis’ motorcycle crossed into the northbound lane and hit a silver Audi sedan.

Willis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old driver of the Audi was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 199 was closed for a few hours while Oregon State Police investigated the incident.

