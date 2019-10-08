CDC: 3 STDs reach all-time high in US

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Some alarming statistics from health officials show three types of sexually transmitted diseases are at an all-time high in the United States.
Gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis cases have risen for the fifth straight year, according to the CDC. More than two million people were diagnosed last year.
The combined number marks the most cases ever recorded since monitoring began in the United States.
Possible factors driving the rise in STD cases include a surge in people getting tested and cases being diagnosed and reported. Officials say there’s also a decline in people using condoms.