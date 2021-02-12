CDC issues new guidelines for returning to classrooms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — The Centers for Disease Control has issued new guidelines for school districts working to switch from online to in-person learning.
Washing hands, universal and correct use of masks and social distancing remain top priorities.
They also suggest stepped-up testing, contact tracing, and vaccines for teachers when available.
A recent survey by the National Education Association indicates 82-percent of its’ members still haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Educators aren’t the only ones waiting
Long lines, scheduling mix-ups and a lack of vaccine continue to make getting a shot difficult across the country.
The White House has announced a new deal to acquire 200 million additional doses of vaccine and is deploying military and medical teams to help streamline the process.
