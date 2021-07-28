CDC updates COVID-19 testing guidance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The CDC says fully vaccinated individuals should get tested if they have been exposed to covid-19.
The agency previously said that those who are fully vaccinated do not need to get tested following exposure unless they begin to develop symptoms.
But now the CDC says they should be tested three to five days after exposure, wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days, or until they receive a negative test result, and isolate if they test positive.
The update was part of the guidance released by the agency on Tuesday, which also recommended that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission and that there should be universal indoor masking at school regardless of a person’s vaccination status.