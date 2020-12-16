CDC warns of increase in COVID deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — The Centers for Disease Control is warning another 60,000 Americans could die of COVID-19 in the next two and a half weeks as hospitals across the country struggle with the latest wave of infections.
Health experts are pleading with the public to keep wearing masks and avoid celebratory gatherings.
Nearly a thousand hospitals are reporting their intensive care units are at 90-percent capacity.
As more front-line medical workers are being vaccinated, a new vaccine could be available within the next few days.
An FDA advisory panel will meet Thursday to review Moderna’s candidate.
Clinical trials show it’s as effective as Pfizer’s, currently in use, but doesn’t require sub-zero storage.
