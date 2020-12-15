Central Point 7-11 robbed by teen, police say

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A 15-year-old is accused of robbing a Central Point convenience store.
Police said at about 7:46 p.m. on Monday, December 14, a teenage boy walked into the 7-11 on South Front Street and demanded money while claiming to have a gun. After he got some cash, the 15-year-old reportedly fled on foot and got into a waiting car.
Central Point police said about three hours later, an officer found the car across town and pulled it over. After that, investigators were able to identify the boy involved in the robbery.
At about 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, the boy was found hiding in a home on Ross Lane outside of Medford. He was taken into custody without further incident, Central Point police said.
The 15-year-old was lodged in the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Facility for second-degree robbery. Additional charges may be added. His identity will not be released because he is a juvenile.
According to the Central Point Police Department, three other juveniles in the getaway vehicle are under investigation.
The 7-11 employee present during the incident was not injured.