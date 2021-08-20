Central Point bank robbery suspect arrested

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A suspect was caught after allegedly robbing a bank in Central Point.
Police said just before 10:30 Friday morning, 33-year-old Jeremy Justin Hetrick walked into the U.S. Bank on East Pine Street and slipped a note to a teller saying he had a weapon, though no weapon was seen. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he left the bank on foot.
According to Central Point police, officers surrounded the area and were able to find Hetrick a few blocks away hiding on private property. He was taken into custody without incident.
A Central Point K9 unit was brought in to trace Hetrick’s steps, and officers were able to find several pieces of clothing discarded by Hetrick along with all the cash taken from the bank.
Hetrick was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for robbery, theft, burglary, and criminal trespass.