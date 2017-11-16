Central Point Costco is open

Central Point, Ore. – The new Costco in Central Point is officially open.
Linda Glass with the Central Point Chamber of Commerce said people were lined up in the rain long before the doors opened.
“We got to talk to people in line. One group got here at 2 this morning because they wanted to be the first people in line,” Glass said.
Costco costumer, Ashlan Warsteane said she noticed improvements from the Medford location.
“I asked one of the managers and he said it was an additional 30,000 feet. But I really like the layout, I think they did a good job keeping it similar to the last location,” Warsteane said.
“The aisles are bigger so you can pass people. There is room to shop, there is not the big traffic jams at the tasting stations. It’s really beautiful,” Glass said.
Glass said the store is going to add to the local economy by bringing shoppers and jobs to the area.
The Medford location is now closed. The new Costco is located on Table Rock and Hamrick Road.