Central Point families start at home learning

Tasha Bolt is a parent of a two who goes to Jewett Elementary School. She says the first few days of online class were used as an adjustment period.
“It’s working pretty well. We were taking a test on fractions yesterday with the fifth-grader and it’s like, ‘what are they trying to ask you for here?!’ so its been fun learning the lessons with them as needed,” Bolt said.
Bolt works the graveyard shift as a nurse at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She says she’s fortunate that she’s able to be home for kids.
But things have changed a little bit.
“If our home is like anyone else’s mostly it’s our kitchen table that has become a catch-all for everything, so happy homeschooling!”
Bolt says both of her kids are in charge of making sure they get their work done. Every day, the kids have assignments from their teachers including reading, writing, and math. They also have scheduled zoom calls with their teachers.
“Bailey did realize yesterday when we logged into the morning message for her classroom, she had been assigned to a group that was the 9 am zoom kids and so we were like, ‘oh well you missed that.”
Her youngest son, Bryce, says he’s enjoying being at home.
“I like doing homework on the computer,” Bryce Bolt said.
But there is one thing he misses.
“I miss my friends but I like being home.”
