Central Point named “Playful City USA”

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — One of two cities in Oregon recognized as a “Playful City USA” is right here in Southern Oregon.
Central Point was honored as a Playful City USA by the national non-profit KaBoom.
The goal of being a play city is to make play the easiest choice for all kids no matter where they live.
In addition to playgrounds, sidewalks and crosswalks are some of the things that are being renovated to encourage play.
“We’re going to start painting some alleyways, incorporating hopscotch into some crosswalks and stuff like that for kids. So, we’re trying to incorporate play across the city,” explained Cory Long.
On June 10th the city is having a Geocache challenge throughout the different parks, businesses, and points of interest in the city.
People who visit all the locations get a limited edition coin.