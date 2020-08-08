Central Point ranch offers pay-by-donation produce

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Central Point Ranch is offering a unique a unique way for people to get fresh fruit and vegetables.
Monday through Friday from 11am-6pm, the owners of the CT Ranch allow anyone to take what they need and pay by donation.
Everyday the stand outside their ranch is open, they post on their Facebook page what will be available for pickup. This week, there were plenty of cucumbers, pumpkins and zucchini available.
The owners thing their corn and tomatoes will be available for pickup in about a week.
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!