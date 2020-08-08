Central Point ranch offers pay-by-donation produce

Home
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Central Point Ranch is offering a unique a unique way for people to get fresh fruit and vegetables.

Monday through Friday from 11am-6pm, the owners of the CT Ranch allow anyone to take what they need and pay by donation.

Everyday the stand outside their ranch is open, they post on their Facebook page what will be available for pickup. This week, there were plenty of cucumbers, pumpkins and zucchini available.

The owners thing their corn and tomatoes will be available for pickup in about a week. 

