Local Girl Scout asking for donations

ASHLAND, Ore. A local Girl Scout is working towards the highest award you can receive in the program, the Gold Award. In doing so she’s collected hundreds of materials for the Maslow Project.
Ryanne Hill knew she wanted to help other women when she was planning both her Girl Scout Gold Award porject as well as her senior project at Ashland High School. Although she’s wrapping up her project soon, she’s set out to make a lasting impact.
“I’ve done so many things with Girl Scouts,” said Hill. From selling cookies to camping, Hill has had the full scout experience. After 13 years in the program, she knew working towards the Gold Award would be a final and important step in her journey.
As she moved forward with the project, she was able to find a local resource for some guidance. ” I ended up walking into the Maslow project one day and just asked for ideas. I ended up walking away with a project,” said Hill.
“Her idea was to create these little hygiene packs and you know, I said that would be a fabulous idea,” said Alex Fenimore with the Maslow Project.
Hill wanted to help the local homeless community have adequate access to menstrual products. While she is asking the public for donations, she has found other local resources willing to help her out.
“Medford Days for Girls organization is actually making the fabric kits, also reusable pads, and they’re donating soap and washcloths,” said Hill.
Each kit will have a mix of reusable and disposable products, soap and washcloths and resource information for the Maslow Project.
“Ryanne really thought of the sanitary aspect, if you dont have a bathroom to wash your hands, how do you properly clean when you’re done?” said Fenimore.
The Girl Scout’s goal is to make 200 kits by her donation deadline, August 14.
She says one box of tampons can help make four kits and one box of pads can help make three.
“If people want to donate they can donate at the Ashland YMCA or a private residence in Medford which is 1470 Honeysuckle Avenue,” said Hill.
Once Hill finishes her project, it will be passed down for others to continue while she is at college, studying nursing.
