Home
Changes made to Oregon’s coronavirus testing guidelines

Changes made to Oregon’s coronavirus testing guidelines

Local News Top Stories Video , , , ,

OREGON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just loosened its regulations on who can be tested for coronavirus.

In response, the Oregon Health Authority has updated its testing guidelines.

The OHA says it has an ‘adequate’ amount of tests at the state laboratory in Hillsboro.

It can process up to 80 tests a day and 1500 tests total.

If the state runs out of tests, it can request more.

The CDC says it’s up to clinicians to decide if someone should be tested for the virus. However, with the limited number of tests available in Oregon, the OHA has decided to limit tests to people who are hospitalized with viral pneumonia.

In the future, the OHA believes commercial testing will be available at your local health care provider or public health department.

For now, if you are concerned you have coronavirus, contact your health care provider.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »