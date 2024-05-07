Medford organization to get $6M in OHCS funds for new affordable housing

SALEM, Ore. – Nearly $23 million is going toward the development of over 150 new homes across Oregon and $6.02 million of that will be coming to Medford.

Approved by Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS), the funds will create a path forward for Oregonians to pursue homeownership. The agency is changing how it grants Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) Homeownership funding by establishing a rolling application process.

“By providing multiple opportunities for developers to apply for funding instead of all at once, this new process can help accelerate new construction timelines in service to getting homes into communities faster, especially in rural areas,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell.

According to the state’s Housing Stability Council, under Medford Turning Point Program’s Breath of Life project 38 one and two bedroom units will be built with special consideration for domestic violence survivors, persons with a disability, and households displaced by the 2020 Labor Day wildfires. It also states that at least 80% of electricity costs will be offset by solar panels built into the parking structures.

OHCS says 30% of the awarded projects will be in rural communities.

Other Oregon communities receiving funding include Newberg, Sisters, Hood River, Gresham, Redmond, and Corvallis.

