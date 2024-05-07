Coos Bay School District selects new Superintendent

COOS BAY, Ore. – The Coos Bay School District is welcoming a new Superintendent for the 2024-2025 school year.

According to the school district, Dr. Justin Ainsworth has over two decades of experience in public education as well as a Doctorate in Education.

He has served in leadership roles, including executive management and classroom teacher. He also held the position of Associate Superintendent in an Alaska school district where he oversaw 48 schools, 2200 staff members, and almost 20,000 students.

The Coos Bay School District also says Dr. Ainsworth has been instrumental in increased AP enrollments, higher graduation rates, and enhanced access to college and career readiness programs.

Dr. Ainsworth’s leadership mantra is “the students who need the most, deserve the best,” which represents his deep commitment to educational excellence, equity for all students, and shows his dedication to ensuring every student gets the support and resources they need to succeed.

Dr. Ainsworth expressed his enthusiasm for returning to his hometown of Coos Bay to serve as Superintendent, stating, “Coos Bay is home, and I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to give back to the community that shaped me. I am committed to working collaboratively with stakeholders to ensure all students have access to high-quality education and opportunities for success.”

Dr. Justin Ainsworth will take on the role beginning July 1.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.