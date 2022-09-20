Charges filed after $250M stolen from kids’ food program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA/CNN) – It is being called the largest COVID-19-related fraud scheme uncovered to date.

Tuesday, the Justice Department announced charges against 47 people who they say stole from a pandemic program meant to provide meals to needy children.

The DOJ accuses the defendants of defrauding $250 million from the federal Child Nutrition Program.

According to officials, those charged in the scheme set up a network of shell companies connected to the Minnesota-based nonprofit “Feeding our Future.”

Prosecutors say they claimed to feed thousands of children every day, but they instead used more than a quarter of a billion dollars to buy luxury cars, real estate, jewelry and to fund international trips.

The defendants now face a range of charges including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, as well as paying and receiving illegal kickbacks.