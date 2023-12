Former South Medford High School football standout Chase Cota was cut from the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Cota who played at UCLA and then transferred to U of O for his senior year, has also played for the Detroit Lions and his young professional career.

The 25 year old is the son of Ashland high school graduate and fellow Duck, Chad Dakota, who played in the NFL for eight years in the 90s.

