Child killed, dozens injured in Arkansas bus crash

BENTON, Ark. (KARK/CNN) – Arkansas state officials pulled a wrecked charter bus out of an embankment after it crashed overnight.
One child was killed and dozens of other people injured when the bus drove off the road on Interstate 30 in Benton shortly after 2:30 Monday morning.
The bus was carrying a youth football team home to Memphis, Tennessee after competing in a championship game in Dallas, Texas.
The children range in age from 7 to 12.
At least 45 children and adults got hurt. Several children were rushed to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
There were also four coaches on the bus.