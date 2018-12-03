Clark Griswold display fools Texas man

AUSTIN, Tex. (NBC) – A clever Christmas decoration may have fooled one Austin man, but it showed off a sampling of genuine human kindness.
An Austin homeowner put up a mannequin hanging off the roof, like Clark Griswold in the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
Apparently, it’s a little too realistic.
A veteran named Alfred walking by thought someone was in danger.
The home security camera at the door caught the whole thing, as he grabs a ladder and starts to try to save the mannequin.
Alfred isn’t alone. At least a dozen people have called 911 to report the mannequin.
The homeowners tracked down the vet, and are working to get him an H.E.B. gift card for his troubles, to show no hard feelings and thank him for being ready to help someone.
They have also added a sign to the yard, letting people know it’s a display.