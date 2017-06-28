Child safe after violent kidnapping in Klamath Falls

Klamath County, Ore. – Police have released details about an attempted murder and kidnapping that occurred early Wednesday morning in Klamath Falls.
At around 2:44 a.m., a mother called 911 to report an unknown man took her 13-month-old son. She was stabbed with a knife and hit in the head by a falling cordless drill during the struggle to stop the man from taking her baby.
While deputies were on the way to the scene in the 2700 block of Summers Lane, a neighbor of the woman called 911 to report someone was on their roof.
When KSCO deputies and Klamath Falls police arrived at the scene, they found Brennan Scott Stone holding the baby on top of a three story house, according to the sheriff’s office.
Scott threw a large brick at residents and a deputy.
KSCO said Deputy Ryan Kaber and Officer Terry Amos began speaking to Stone. He was talking in a “disoriented” manner while holding the baby on the roof.
In the following 15 minutes, the two officers were able to get onto the roof and convince Stone to hand over the baby.
After he gave the officers the baby, Scott was taken into custody.
During the investigation, officers learned the mother had been awakened by a stranger in her home, who turned out to be Stone. She said he was making statements that didn’t make sense before he took the baby from her arms.
Stone is behind bars on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
He has been scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. A grand jury should hear testimony in the case next week.
Following the incident, Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello issued a statement that said in part, “Klamath County law enforcement exhibited the calm, controlled and logical response needed in this circumstance to prevent injury to a very young victim. They also exhibited a high degree of training in assessing the circumstances and engaging Brennan Scott Stone in a manner that accounted for his mental issues and de-escalated the situation. Tragedy was thereby avoided and everyone went home safe.”