China tries to contain coronavirus

BEIJING, China (NBC) – China is spearheading the effort to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak where officials say the virus is spreading faster than anticipated.
China’s health ministry has made a couple of really important points. First, the disease can actually spread during the incubation period. That means before any of flu-like symptoms actually show up, it’s contagious. But authorities don’t know just how infectious people are during that incubation period which lasts anywhere from one to fourteen days. It means even if someone passes through an airport or a train station or a tube station they still may be infected.
So there many questioning how useful actually the current screening process is.
The ministry also said this will linger and we’re not talking about just a few more cases, they’re expecting 1,000 new cases, and that’s why they’re building two new hospitals at absolute mach speed to get them up and running as soon as possible.
The Wuhan coronavirus’ ability to be spread is “getting stronger,” according to Chinese health officials.
There are hundreds of Americans actually living in Wuhan, which is ground zero for this virus. The city is still on lockdown.
In the coming days the U.S. embassy in Beijing has said they’ll try and facilitate some evacuations for both government workers and citizens who don’t work for the government.