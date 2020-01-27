U.S. military aircraft crashes in Afghanistan

GHAZNI PROVINCE, Afghanistan (NBC) – A U.S. military aircraft crashed in central Afghanistan Monday.
Images from the crash site analyzed by NBC News show what appears to be a U.S. E-11A military aircraft with a U.S. military insignia.
The U.S. military said it’s investigating the crash and it’s unclear whose aircraft was involved.
There’s no word on how many people were on board.
The plane crashed about six miles from a U.S. military base and about 100 miles south of Kabul.
The Taliban control most of Ghazni Province and a Taliban spokesman told the Associated Press that it’s looking for two people who may have survived the crash.
The E-11A is a Bombardier aircraft used for electronic surveillance.