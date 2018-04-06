Church hopes city approves expansion

Medford, Ore.- A local church has been working with the city of Medford to expand its building.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is looking to develop a new social hall, kitchen, classrooms, office space, elevator, and a room for their food pantry.
However, due to the church’s historic nature, city staff has recommended the Landmarks and Historic Commission deny their request.
“This is a considered a primary on our historic list, which means its a significant historic structure,” Kelly Madding, deputy city manager for the City of Medford said.
The church will meet with the commission April 10. If the commission denies the request, the church will likely appeal the decision to the city council.
“Right now, the city has not made a formal decision,” Madding said. “A tentative staff decision or staff recommendation is not a final city decision.”