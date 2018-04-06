Tree services gearing up for strong winds

Medford, Ore.- A warning from the National Weather Service in Medford, a wind advisory is in place until Saturday night.
The Rogue Valley could see wind gusts reaching up to 45 miles per hour.
According to the National Weather Service, strong winds combined with rain can cause trees to fall over.
“One of the things that are happening now is when it starts to rain and the leaves get heavier, the tree gets heavier, its more likely to topple over,” Tom Wright, National Weather Service senior meteorologist said.
The advisory has Stephen Foster, a foreman for Advanced Tree Service gearing up for a potentially busy weekend.
“I got everybody prepared to go out. All the trucks are empty,” he said. “Everybody is on standby.”
The wind advisory is in effect Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you are concerned of any trees on your property, check for conk or rot around it and give any tree service a call.
Property owners are responsible for clearing a fallen tree or any debris that is on their property. However., the city will remove any portion of a tree that endangers traffic.
