City of Grants Pass will use eminent domain to take over Copeland property

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass City Council voted to take over a piece of land owned by a local landscape supplier.
The land has been owned by Copeland Sand and Gravel for over 70 years. On March 2, 2020, the city councilors voted 5-3 to move forward with eminent domain proceedings to take over more than half of Copeland’s land while still allowing the business to operate.
The land would be used for a new water treatment plant for those living in the city. The city said the current plant structure is failing and over 80-years-old.
The city said it’s been in talks with the owners of Copeland Sand and Gravel, the Ausland family, for years.
Steve Ausland previously told NBC5 News the city was offering half of what the land was worth. At the time, he also said it would be okay for his business if the city would just take the back part of the property.
In their latest vote, councilors decided to take over 9.97 acres of Copeland’s 16.94 acres. They initiated eminent domain proceedings to acquire the property. The city is expected to take over the 9.97 acres by June of this year.
According to the city, they’ll continue negotiations with the Auslands to try to avoid the costly eminent domain process.