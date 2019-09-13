Home
City of Medford floats another pool proposal

MEDFORD, Ore. – During a meeting Thursday, the Medford City Council discussed a potential new aquatics center. And by the sounds of it, it would be a major project.

Currently, Jackson Pool is the city’s only public pool.

Their new plans include a new indoor and outdoor pool area, with a lazy river along with eight basketball courts that can be converted into an event space.

Several efforts have been made to get funding for a new pool in past years but none have come to fruition.

Medford Parks and Recreation says the majority of the public wants a pool, but the question of funding led each effort to be rejected by voters.

If funding for this latest proposal is approved, construction would be completed in about three years.

