Grants Pass reaches settlement in wrongful death lawsuit

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The city of Grants Pass and the family of a man who was shot and killed by police have reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorneys on both sides negotiated a $3 million settlement for the family of 48-year-old Mark Caldwell.

Caldwell was shot and killed at his home in December 2022 while police were searching for a suspect in his Westholm Avenue neighborhood.

A grand jury ruled the shooting justified, saying Caldwell was armed when he was shot.

Robert Miller, a Eugene based attorney representing the family, says this settlement will help the family move on from this tragedy.

“After all was said and done, Mrs. Caldwell um ended up with what we thought was, and what she believed I think was a very reasonable sum of money that will allow her to return to her first home and where she grew up in Mississippi where she will be returning in the next few weeks to start her new life,” Miller said.

Miller also says the city attorneys were very negotiable when it came to discussing settlements in this case.

He says part of that settlement included new policies for the police department that will hopefully prevent situations like this from happening in the future.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.