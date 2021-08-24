Classes back in session: MSD starts 1st day of school

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford School District headed back to school Monday.
“To me, it’s like Christmas and birthday all rolled into one,” said MSD Superintendent, Bret Champion.
Excitement is in the air as the Medford School District returns to the classroom for the new school year. Last year started online, so MSD Superintendent Champion says he’s thrilled to kick off the year in person.
“To see our kids yes we have on masks but honestly we’re here, we’re live and kids are learning and they’re getting to know each other it’s fantastic,” said Superintendent Champion.
Class was in full swing for 6th and 7th graders at McLoughlin Middle School. The district started a week earlier this year. The first week is all about getting adjusted to the new environment, especially after months of online learning.
“We’re trying to get to know our students emotionally, social, also academically so we can really hit the ground running next week and the weeks to come,” Superintendent Champion.
Ms. Houston has been teaching science at McLoughlin middle school for 6 years.
“It is pretty great to be here, it’s back to school,” said Ms. Houston.
She’s just as excited to welcome kids back to in-person instruction.
“I love seeing the new kids come in and getting to know them, I already have nicknames for some of them, this is their home for the next few years so it’s nice to welcome them home,” said Ms. Houston.
Kids filled her class as she prepared them for what’s next to come in 7th-grade science. Champion and Ms. Houston say they are proud of students for continuing to learn despite so many challenges.
“Kids have proven how adaptable and strong they are so it’s nice to have them back,” said Ms. Houston.
Despite an increase in Covid cases in the county, Champion says most families opted in to have their students learn in person.
