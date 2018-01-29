Cleveland Indians dropping ‘Chief Wahoo’ logo

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (NBCNC) – The Cleveland Indians will stop using the controversial Chief Wahoo logo.
The team announced Monday it will remove the Chief Wahoo image from team jerseys and hats starting in the 2019 season.
The caricature has been used by the team since the 1940s. Some consider it racist and offensive.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement talks about the logo between the league and the team have been going on during the past year. “The club ultimately agreed
with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball”
The following is the full statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred:
“Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game. Over the past year, we encouraged dialogue with the Indians organization about the Club’s use of the Chief Wahoo logo. During our constructive conversations, Paul Dolan made clear that there are fans who have a long-standing attachment to the logo and its place in the history of the team. Nonetheless, the club ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. Dolan’s acknowledgment that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course.”