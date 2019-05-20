“Click it or Ticket” enforcement campaign kicks off

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Deputies in the Rogue Valley will pay extra attention to people who don’t buckle up for the next two weeks.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said between May 20 and June 2, deputies will add extra patrols for the “Click it or Ticket” enforcement campaign.
“Oregon has a relatively high usage rate for seat belts,” said Sgt. Julie Denney. “But we still see deaths and injuries that could have been prevented if people had buckled up.”
Grant funding will pay for the extra patrols.