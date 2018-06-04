Clinton says he doesn’t owe Monica Lewinsky an apology

(CNN) – Former President Bill Clinton on Monday revisited the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal that haunted his second term in office.
Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky played a central role in his impeachment by the House of Representatives.
He was acquitted in the Senate and remained in office.
Clinton spoke to NBC Monday with author James Patterson to promote a book they’ve written together.
Clinton said he made the right decision by staying in office despite the scandal.
The interview played out against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement and numerous sexual misconduct allegations against President Trump, who denies them.
When asked a question about he feels differently about that scandal today in the light of the #MeToo movement, Clinton had the following response:
Former President Bill Clinton: “No. I felt terrible. And I came to grips with it.”
Reporter Craig Melvin: “Did you ever apologize to her?”
Former President Bill Clinton: “No. Yes and nobody believes that I got out of that for free. I left the White House 16 million dollars in debt but you typically have ignored gaping facts in describing this. And I bet you don’t even know them. This was litigated 20 years ago. Two thirds of the American people sided with me. They were not insensitive to that. I had a sexual harassment policy when I was governor in the 80s. I had two women chiefs of staff when I was governor. Women were over-represented in the attorney general’s office in the 70s for their percentage in the bar. I’ve had nothing but women leaders in my office since I left. You are giving one side and omitting facts.”
Reporter Craig Melvin: “But you didn’t apologize to her.”
Former President Bill Clinton: “I have not talked to her.”
Reporter Craig Melvin: “Do you feel like you owe her an apology.”
Former President Bill Clinton: “No. I do not – I have never talked to her but I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”
After Clinton’s interview, Lewinsky wrote on Twitter that she was grateful to those who helped her quote “evolve and gain perspective in the past 20 years.”