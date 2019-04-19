Columbine massacre remembered 20 years later

LITTLETON, Colo. (NBC) – Twenty years later, the wounds of Columbine are not healed.
Saturday marks the somber anniversary of the school massacre that killed 12 students and a teacher. At the time, it was the worst school shooting America had seen.
Families of victims and survivors say the shooting is still fresh in their minds. They say whenever there’s another school attack, it renews their pain.
The mother of one victim said she wants people to remember what happened after the shooting.
Dawn Anna said, “I want them to recommit. I don’t want them to remember the horror as much as I want them to remember the aftermath when they wanted to be better because that was the overwhelming feeling.
Friday night on NBC Nightly News, Joe Fryer shares how families are reflecting on the anniversary and what’s been done in memory of the victims.