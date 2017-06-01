Community crime watch group starts crime survey

Medford, Ore. – Ryan Mallory is one of the leaders of the Jackson County Police Scanner Facebook page.
It’s a group that Mallory said is, “Almost like a neighborhood watch, but online.”
While the page is well known around the valley as being one of the first places to alert citizens about local crimes, scams and the like, Mallory and the other page admins want to see if they can do more.
A survey created and posted by the page leaders is asking locals what Jackson County needs in order to lower the crime rate.
Posted a little less than a week ago, the short survey has already had around 650 people participate.
Mallory said, “I’m seeing about 91percent of the respondents are saying they or a family member or friend has been affected by a crime in the last three years.”
A number much higher than Mallory said he ever expected to see.
The second highest percentage: “84 percent of people say we need a new jail right now.”
The opinions straight from Jackson County citizens are something Mallory said he plans to take to county and city leaders as well as local law enforcement.
“I’d like to get together with the sheriff. And he says he is open to grabbing some coffee–and definitely the county commissioners.”
The next step will be hosting community gatherings to now start conversations on how changes can actually be executed.
Mallory said he’s “hoping people will chat about ideas.”
Mallory is hosting a community discussion on how to improve the local crime rate this Friday at noon on the steps of the Medford Carnegie Library.
A second meeting will be announced at a later date.
You can participate in the survey here: http://jacksoncountyscanner.com/crime-survey/