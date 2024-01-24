Klamath Community College awards “Badger of Honor”

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Fall’s teen was given the first-ever “Badger of Honor” this week for an act of citizenship back in December.

Klamath Community College says Mason Rice, who attends Ponderosa Middle School helped provide a family in need with a Christmas tree last month.

A video made about the tree donation then went viral with over 500,000 views.

KCC staff became aware of what Rice did and decided to award him not only with the “Badger of Honor” award named after KCC’s mascot but also with a new BMX bike.

KCC says the new award will continue and be given to those who go above and beyond to serve the community.

