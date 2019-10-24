Community of Geyserville evacuated ahead of Kincade Fire

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (NBC/KOBI) – California officials say a fast-moving wildfire burning in Sonoma County has rapidly grown to an estimated 10,000 acres with zero containment.
Nearly 80 mile-per-hour winds have stoked residents’ fears and prompted evacuations. As of 6:24 a.m. Thursday, the entire community of Geyserville is under mandatory evacuation orders.
Pacific Gas and Electric has already cut off power to the area.
The Kincade Fire has been burning overnight and all morning long in Geyserville, about 77 miles north of San Francisco. It began burning around 9:30 p.m. Pacific Time Wednesday night in the area of John Kincade and Burned Mountain Roads.
Now, the concern is with the rugged terrain that crews have to battle with amid shifting winds.
A number of roads in the Geyserville area have been given that mandatory evacuation order to get out of town as the fire continues to grow.
CAL FIRE said that the fire has damaged at least two structures no injuries were immediately reported.
It’s too early to tell what caused the fire.