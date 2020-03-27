Community starts pay-it-forward program at Outsider Coffee

MEDFORD, Ore.– A community-funded program is providing free drinks at a drive-through coffee stand in downtown Medford.
Outsider Coffee owner Lindsay McPhail says the program began last week when individuals came to the stand and began purchasing gift cards in large amounts for others to use to get a free drink. This week, the list has kept growing with some companies buying gift cards and loading hundreds of dollars onto them.
“The idea is to brighten people’s day,” said McPhail. “We truly live in such a great community. People have just been contacting me all morning.”
The pay it forward program now has a running list of individuals and companies sponsoring free drinks for others. Those buying the gift cards can set up which group can receive a free drink such as workers who have been laid off, college students, and even people with pets in the car.
McPhail says its been quite emotional and she was taken aback by the amount of generosity coming from the community as more people have been putting money into the program.
“We’re all shouldering a lot of stuff but it’s just something positive when there’s so much negative going on,” said McPhail.
The company says as they will cycle through the gift cards until they run out. Once they’re done, they’ll add new ones to the list. If you would like to make a gift card you can either call Outsider Coffee or visit the stand in downtown Medford.
