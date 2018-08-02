Complaint filed against Gov. Kate Brown over Nike deal

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Justice is looking into a complaint against Oregon Governor Kate Brown and a deal she made with Nike in June.
The Oregonian reports that the investigation stems from an initiative Brown allegedly helped keep off the table which would have required Nike and other large companies to disclose tax payments.
At the same time, Nike donated $100,000 to the Common Good Fund, a political action committee expected to campaign against two tax initiatives opposed by the governor.
The complaint says Brown violated state elections laws.
