The blaze, which was discovered Wednesday afternoon, has been pushed by strong winds.
Authorities say it was likely human-caused, although it’s still under investigation.
Several structures have been destroyed and nearly 100 more remain threatened by the fire.
Some 400 people have been evacuated.
The fire is 5% contained.
Stefan Myers with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said, “We are gonna be focused on saving structures that are in the line of the fire, as well as life safety out here. At this point we do know we’ve lost structures. We don’t have an exact number of how many have been affected, as well as whether they were dwellings or outbuildings.”
An incident information officer said, “It was a wind-driven fire similar to recent fires in the area here. The wind was out of the northwest, so the fire is traveling to the southeast. It moved—ballparking this—5 to 7 miles in about a 4 to 5-hour period. So the tactics were focused on flanking the fire and on point protection.”