Concerns over landslide-affected area

Grants Pass, Ore. — Severe weather has some homeowners in Josephine County worried about another round of landslides. Several homes in a Grants Pass neighborhood – on the intersection of Poplar Street and Fruitdale Drive – were affected by landslides earlier this year, and now with another weather system passing through, they’re extra cautious.
“If you go up there and look at the mess it left – yeah, I’m worried about it because if it slides again, there’s nothing else to stop it from hitting their house and taking it out,” said Nick Colangelo, family friend of homeowner in the area.
One of the two homes impacted by last month’s landslide has already evacuated.
