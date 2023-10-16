Confirmed Bear Sightings

MEDFORD, Ore-Multiple bear sighting reports in Medford, Medford police is warning the public that a bear is in fact inside the city.

According to the Department, the bear has been seen near Oakdale in 10th Street and in near Fichtner Mainwaring Park along Stewart Avenue.

Right now officers say the animal isn’t showing any signs of aggression and are giving the bare space hoping it will leave on its own.

If you find yourself in those areas or happen to come across the bear, do not approach it.

Make sure you aren’t leaving food outside and bring your pets inside.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.