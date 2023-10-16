Bike Lane Construction on Main St.

MEDFORD, Ore-Part of East Main Street in downtown Medford is under construction this week to add bike lanes on both sides of the street.

The changes will happen between Bear Creek and Oakdale Avenue City of Medford says the construction will last another few weeks. But that timeline may be may change on short notice.

Several businesses are affected by the construction, including the Medford poker room manager says the construction is affecting their ability to bring in new customers.

It affects people getting there in a timely fashion. Sometimes finding parking or just finding a way into the parking lot sometimes as far as the streets being blocked off and whatnot.

City Medford says at least two lanes on Main Street will be open during the day and at least one sidewalk will be available as well.

