Conservative states ask SCOTUS not to take up ACA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Texas and other Republican-led states are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to leave the Affordable Care Act alone for now.
On Monday, the states asked the court to return an ACA case to a district judge for further proceedings.
The filing argued that it would be premature for the court to weigh in since the law will remain in place while the appeals process plays out.
Last December, a federal appeals court held that the law’s individual mandate is unconstitutional but did not invalidate the entire law, which remains in effect.
Supporters of the ACA, including the Democratic-led House of Representatives and a coalition of Democratic-led states, want the court to take up the dispute.
The justices will meet behind closed doors, likely before the end of February, to consider the request.