Suspect identified in Central Point shooting

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A man found dead after apparently shooting two people in Central Point has been publicly identified.
At about 7:30 p.m. on January 31, police responded to a reported shooting at Live Oak Loop and Mistletoe Court. When officers arrived, they found a male and female with gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter was not at the scene.
Just after 8:00 p.m. that same night, police said they received another call reporting that a man had been located in his vehicle and was reported to be “beyond help from what appeared to be an apparent suicide.” Responding officers later determined that man was the suspect from the shooting in Central Point.
On February 3, investigators publicly identified the shooting suspect as 53-year-old Donald Westcott.
As the investigation continues, Central Point police are being helped by the Jackson County Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit, as well as Oregon State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.