Construction underway on old Costco building

Medford, Ore.– Construction is underway at Medford’s old Costco building.
Starting last week, the construction will change the building enough to make room for two new tenants. The first is Hobby Lobby. The second, Ashley Furniture HomeStore.
Brent Loogman, chief executive officer of Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Medford says he’s excited to expand and reach a wider variety of the community.
“We’re also excited about a whole new model. This store is gonna be the newest, latest model, updated version of what an Ashley HomeStore represents.”
Both stores are hoping to open this spring.