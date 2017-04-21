Contract negotiations continue in Medford

Medford, Ore. — The Medford School Board and Medford Education Association met Thursday night, as contract negotiations continue. It’s the third negotiation session. The union and the district began talks last month.
On Thursday, they exchanged counter proposals.
“I think both parties are working really close together, collaboratively together across the table,” Medford School Board Director, Jeff Thomas says, “and just trying to come up with solutions that are fair for the employees in the district, the students in the district, and our community.”
The current contract expires June 30th. Some of the variances in the original proposals were in regards to pay increases, health care, and retirement contributions. To see what each side is proposing, click HERE.
