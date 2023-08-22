Contribute to Maui fire relief effort through Oregon’s ‘Bottle Drop’

SALEM, Ore. – There’s just over a week left to use your cans and bottles to donate to recovery efforts in Maui.

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative is matching up to $25,000 in donations to Maui United Way.

That organization is working to provide immediate relief to families and nonprofits directly impacted by the fires.

You have until Thursday, August 31 to donate.

You can do so online from your Bottle Drop account or at any bottle drop redemption center just by letting staff know you want to direct the donation to wildfire relief efforts.

