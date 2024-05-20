Controlled burn planned for Ashland Watershed starting Monday

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Forest Resiliency Project is conducting a prescribed burn in the Ashland Watershed Monday.

The burn will take place in the area of Ostrich Peak and the No Candies Trail on the western side of the watershed.

Crews are expected to continue throughout the week as weather conditions allow.

This comes on the heels of a 114 acre controlled burn that the Ashland Forest Resiliency Project safely and effectively completed last week.

Find out more on the City of Ashland’s website or text WATERSHED to 888-777 to receive updates.

